Greasley councillor is the county chairman

A Greasley councillor is now the chairman of Nottinghamshire County Council.

Councillor John Handley took up the position at the council’s annual meeting on May 25, and replaced the out-going chairman, Councillor Yvonne Woodhead.

In his maiden speech as chairman, Coun Handley paid tribute to a former councillor and council chairman, David Taylor, who had inspired him.

Coun Taylor was also a county councillor for Greasley, and served as chairman back in 2009.

Coun Handley said: “The late councillor David Taylor was my next door neighbour for 34 years and when he was standing down he encouraged me to put myself forward for his division.

“I was selected, but sadly, just after that, David died.

“David was a fantastic friend to me and I promise to give the same commitment to the role of chairman that he did in 2009.”

Councillor Handley is a retired school teacher and assistant head teacher. He is married to Margaret, with two grown-up children, David and Sian.

He initially became involved in local politics when he joined Greasley Parish Council in 2005. After being elected to the county council in 2013, he was re-elected at the recent election to represent the new division of Greasley and Brinsley.

Coun Handley added: “During my year in office I would like to visit every division in the county to support the excellent work councillors do for residents and to promote the great county we live in. At the end of the year I would like to be able to say I have been to every one of the 56 divisions.

“I have chosen the Nottinghamshire Hospice as my charity for the year. I wanted to pick a charity that focused its help on local people.”