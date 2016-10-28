GUEST COLUMN: Joining fire service is one of best things I’ve ever done, by Leigh Holmes, retained firefighter

I first joined Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service as an on-call firefighter what seems like many moons ago, in 2002.

Now, having held the job for more than 14 years, I can honestly say it’s one of the best things I have ever done.

Many things have changed since I first joined and firefighters now respond to a much wider variety of emergency incidents, however the core principles of the role still remain the same.

Being a great firefighter is about being able to work as a team, being willing to learn, and having a passion for helping people who are in need. It’s also about being professional at all times.

The good news for you, yes you, the reader, is that these are all skills that many people have. They are skills that you have, but you’ve just not quite realised it yet.

Thankfully, and here’s the second bit of good news, you now have an opportunity to put those skills into practice by joining us as a retained firefighter yourself – just like I did all those years ago.

The service started recruiting at 14 stations across Nottinghamshire this month, including Ashfield, Eastwood, Retford, Worksop, Warsop, Tuxford, Harworth and Misterton.

We are also recruiting at Bingham, Southwell, Collingham, Newark, Stapleford and East Leake. If you live in or around any of these areas,

I would really encourage you to make contact with your local station staff. Even if you have never thought of joining the fire and rescue service, it really could be the best thing you have ever done.

Not only will you be helping to keep people in your local community safe, but you will also have tonnes of opportunities to develop your own personal skills – in areas such as teamwork, first aid and self-discipline.

By becoming part of our team you will not only be making a positive impact on other people’s lives, but you will be making a positive impact on your own life too.

For more information, have a look at our website - www.notts-fire.gov.uk. This application window closes on Sunday October 30, so get your application in before its too late!