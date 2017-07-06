Have your say on borough’s parks

How is your park or open space performing? Broxtowe residents are being encouraged to get online and have their say on a selection of the parks and open spaces in borough to help ensure they meet the ‘Broxtowe standard’. The questionnaire is available at www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/broxtoweparksurvey and asks residents to rate the chosen park or open space on a number of areas. See left for more.

The survey asks residents to rate the chosen park or open space on a number of areas including how welcoming they are, signage, cleanliness, access and facilities.

Chair of the leisure and environment committee, councillor Shane Easom, said: “When we first reviewed our parks and open spaces in 2013 we had a fantastic response from the local community to help us establish the ‘Broxtowe standard’ which we want all of our sites to meet.

“We have been reviewing a selection of these sites on an annual basis and we’re really keen to hear from as many park users again so we can continue to improve our facilities.”

The Parks and Environment team is keen to hear from as many residents and users of the parks as possible and will be promoting the questionnaires across the borough with signs on the parks, consultation with local schools, feedback from Friends groups and local parish and town councils.

The questionnaire will run on the council’s website until the end of September.

For more information, contact Broxtowe Borough Council on 0115 917 3643, email grounds@broxtowe.gov.uk or visit www.broxtowe.gov.uk to have your say.