Eastwood therapist aims to deliver bigger and better service

A psychotherapist in Eastwood is hoping to deliver a bigger and better service – by moving into the town’s old Post Office building.

Better than hypnosis has been in Eastwood for the last 19 years, but John Naylor says he needs a bigger office space due to an increase in demand for counselling and therapy.

He said that, over the last five years, local demand for his service had increased by 50 per cent.

He said: “There’s a lot of demand. It’s growing in this day and age. People are becoming more accepting of it and people use it.

“My appointments have gone from averaging six or seven a week to between 15 and 20 each week.”

John put the increase in demand down to the media talking about therapy more.

He said: “For many years these therapies have been available, but they have not been spoken of. But there’s so much of it today, it’s breaking into mainstream media.”

As well as hypnosis John is trained in cognitive behavioural therapy and neuro-linguistic programming.

He said: “People say to me how can you really listen the way you do, and I say I leave my life at the door so I can give them 100 per cent.

“My mind is absolutely clear of everything, so I can completely concentrate.”

John said the most common problem he dealt with was anxiety.

He said: “It’s modern life that causes a lot of depression and anxiety, because there’s so many expectations today.

“If you don’t have what your neighbours have got, you’re not good enough.”

John said some of the most popular hypnosis treatments were for quitting smoking and losing weight.

The 49-year-old will be working in a backroom offering counselling and therapy, while his shop at the front will sell candles, incense sticks. dream-catchers and wind chimes, among other things.

He said: “We want to be able to sell more in the shop and we need extra office space, because we are going to take somebody else on.

“We have outgrown our current premises. It’s not big enough for what we do anymore.”

Before starting as a psychotherapist, John ran his own bodyshop for repairs on Great Northern Road.

He turned to psychotherpay when he started to feel depressed himself.

He said: “I wasn’t so happy myself and had the feeling things could be a bit better, so I gave myself the tools to understand things a bit better.”

Also based at the old Post Office are Eastwood Town Council, Eastwood’s police team and a registrar service.

John will be opening on Saturday, April 22.

There will be a buffet and champagne on offer throughout the day, as well as a 10 per cent discount.

Councillor Keith Longdon, Eastwood mayor, will cut a ribbon to officially open the premises at 10am.

John, who plans to recruit an extra therapist and a shop worker, is also looking at starting training sessions in mindfulness and meditation. John said he often treated people who wanted to be more successful.

He said: “Businessmen come in who want to make good decisions and there is a way of learning that.

“There’s a tool in psychotherapy called ‘modelling’.

“If someone is really good at something, there’s a tool to find out how they do it.

“Once you have learnt, it you can teach it to someone else.

“We find out how they think and act and behave, and once we have learnt that, we can teach that model to someone else.

“It’s really useful.”

John offers sessions from Mondays to Fridays, between 10am and 7pm.

He said: “I really enjoy it. It’s very satisfying and enjoyable because you are with them on their journey.”

John is doing his new shop front up in a 1920s style.