Heavy machinery returns to Notts show

Big and bright agricultural machinery is to return to the county’s biggest agricultural show for the first time in years.

Following the success of the Midlands Machinery Show (MMS) held at Newark Showground last year, the Newark and Nottinghamshire Agricultural Society has announced it will have stands at 2017’s Nottinghamshire County Show on May 13 and 14.

Around 20 machinery manufacturers and dealers from the East Midlands region have confirmed their attendance and will be hoping to build on the business achieved at the MMS last November.

The spectacle of big, bright, shiny new machinery, including tractors and grain driers, will prove a huge attraction for families with young children claims show manager, George Taylor.

He said: “The whole team is really excited with the news of the return of agricultural machinery to the show.

“It’s been our goal to increase the level of agricultural trade stands and we couldn’t be happier.

“There will also be plenty of animals, displays and retail stands for visitors to enjoy.”

The show has plenty to offer visitors from high adrenaline stunt displays to a grand parade of cattle, sheep and more.

The 134th county show attracts thousands of visitors to Newark Showground every year.

For more information and to purchase advanced tickets visit www.nottinghamshirecountyshow.com or call 01636 705796.

Advanced tickets cost £10 for adults. Alternatively, entry is £15 on the gate. Admittance is free for members and children under 17.