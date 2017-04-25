Helen achieves a life-long ambition

Determined runner Helen Paver-Brown achieved a life-long dream after completing the London Marathon last weekend. After dreaming of taking part for more than 40 years, Helen overcame injuries to be able to take part in the annual event.

She ran to raise cash for the charity Get Kids Going. Helen, of Langley Mill, said: “It was a personal dream to run it for over 40 years, and after a serious leg injury 13 years ago, I thought it had just wasn’t achievable. Somehow I managed it, although amazing, it was certainly a long day!”. For more information about the charity visit: www.getkidsgoing.com.