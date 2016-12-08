Help for Mansfield woman with 20-year drug habit

A Mansfield woman who injected £20 of drugs every day for 20 years has been given help to rehabilitate by a court.

Joanne Vessey, 40, of Eyam Close, on the Oak Tree estate, admitted possession of amphetamine, diazepam and cannabis when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Police searched her address and found the drugs on October 10, following a tip-off, said Neil Hollett, prosecuting.

“She told police she is a regular user of amphetamine by injecting it and uses diazepam to get to sleep,” he said.

James Whyley, mitigating, said: “She has had a drug problem for 20 years and used to be a heroin addict.

“The last five years have been a disaster for her. Her ex-partner and her son fled her home taking all her property.

“She says she needs the amphetamine to get started. It’s an extremely sad situation. She has no family or friends to help her now.”

The court heard she injected £20 of amphetamine every day for 20 years.

District Judge Andrew Meachin said: “Clearly you’re using a variety of drugs for a variety of reasons, but your record suggests that if we do intervene with some kind of community order it does help you keep out of trouble - at least for the period of that order.”

Vessey was given a 12 month community order with 15 sessions of rehabilitation activities.

She was also ordered to pay £85 court costs and an £85 victim surcharge, which will be added to oustanding fines of £685.