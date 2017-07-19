Heritage site ‘one of best in world’

The Brinsley Headstocks heritage site has been recognised by the Green Flag Award Scheme as one of the very best in the world.

This international award, now into its third decade, is a sign to the public that the nature and heritage site boasts the highest possible environmental standards, is beautifully maintained and has excellent visitor facilities.

Ken Hamilton, the chairman of the Friends of Brinsley Headstocks said: “We are absolutely delighted to receive a Green Flag Award for the second year.

“We know how much quality green spaces matter to residents and visitors, and this award celebrates the dedication that goes into maintaining Brinsley Headstocks to such a high standard.

“The friends group invites the public to join us at our festival, in September to celebrate our site’s heritage and the wonders of nature.”

International Green Flag Award scheme manager Paul Todd said: “We are delighted to be celebrating another record-breaking year for the Green Flag Award scheme.

“Each flag is a celebration of the thousands of staff and volunteers who work tirelessly to maintain the high standards demanded by the Green Flag Award. The success of the scheme, especially in these challenging times, demonstrates just how much parks matter to people.”

Brinsley Headstocks Festival is on September 10 from 11am to 4pm.

It is free admission, and there will be guided site walks, live entertainments, about 40 stalls and refreshments on offer.

Any green space that is accessible to the public is eligible for a Green Flag Award.