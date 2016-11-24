Hillside school is best in universe!

A Hucknall primary school given full marks by Government inspectors has been named “the best school in the universe” by one of its pupils.

Hillside Primary and Nursery School, on Roberts Lane, was rated “Good” by Ofsted (Office for Standards in Education, Children’s Services and Skills) after a visit on September 27.

Inspectors praised head teacher, Rhian Richardson for the way she has helped “improve outcomes for pupils” and enabled staff to get the best from each child regardless of their ability.

She said: “I am hugely proud. I look forward to coming to work, because I am working with a fantastic crowd. It’s a wonderful job!”

She said staff promote eight core values by using cartoon animal characters the children can relate to: Resilient Rhino, perseverance and aspiration, Resourceful Squirrel, creativity and enjoyment, Relationship Penguin, teamwork and responsibility, and Reflective Chameleon, pride and confidence.

“We try to create the “wow” moments that children can really remember.”

The school, which teaches 475 pupils aged from three to 11, was formed after Spring Street and Whyburn were amalgamated in 2007.

Nine-year-old Elijah Oprych said: “I think the school is really good because it’s an amazing school!

“All of the children are kind and so are the teachers, it’s the best school in the universe!”

Abigail Mould, ten, who has been to a number of schools because of her family’s military background, said: “I love it here and I have been to a few schools in the past. I just love how friendly everyone is and it has a really good curriculum.”

Max Dunn, ten, added: “All of the lessons are well planned and the teachers really know what they are talking about - and they are funny sometimes too!”

Fern Ellie Hatcher, nine, said: “I think that all of our teachers are nice and they give us good lessons, my favourites are PE and Science, we have a big sports field here.”

Mrs Richardson added: “I would just like to say a big thank you to the pupils for their commitment and the staff for their tireless hard work, and to the families of our children who offer the school so much support.

“We are on a journey and we won’t stop in our quest to improve further - to become a school that the whole community can be proud of.”

In his report, Ofsted inspector Clive Moss said the school had a strong ethos and was well-kept and calm.

He said disadvantaged pupils benefitted from extra support while the most able pupils were kept aware of what was required to produce work at a high level.

He commended the school for its “effective ways of monitoring progress” and said it responded quickly “to get the best results for its pupils.”