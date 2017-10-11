Hoard of cannabis seized from Codnor house

Police have seized more than 200 cannabis plants from a house - resulting in one man being charged for drug production.

Officers from Derbyshire Constabulary executed a drug warrant on the house Glasshouse Hill, Codnor on Friday, October 6.

They seized the plants, cash and other drug related items during the search.

A 29 year old man was arrested at the address and was later charged and remanded into custody and appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court on Saturday, October 7.

Ermir Elezi,29, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty and the case was committed to crown court for sentencing.

Two others, a 39 year old man and a 65 year old woman, were arrested on suspicion of drugs offences in Ripley in connection to the address in Codnor on the same day.

They have been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Inspector Dave Parker, who is in charge of policing in the Amber Valley, said: “The warrant was carried out based on information we received from the community, and I would like to thank residents for their continued support.

“Drug misuse can cause harm for users and the wider community, while fuelling other types of crime and we are determined to tackle it.

“We do still need help from the public though, and if you have any information about suspicious activity or drug related crime, please report it to us.”

If you have information about drug use in your community call Derbyshire police on 101 or online through the Contact Us page of the website by clicking here.

You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or online through the Crimestoppers website, www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Do you, or someone you know, have problems with alcohol or drugs and are finding that this is causing you problems?

If so, the Derbyshire Recovery Partnership (DRP) can offer you free and confidential tailored support, to help you gain control and build positive relationships. Call 0845 308 4010, or 01246 206514 from a mobile, or email info@derbyshirerecoverypartnership.co.uk.