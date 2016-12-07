Homeless man stole to buy food in Mansfield

A homeless man stole CDs from a Mansfield store to sell on and buy food, a court has heard.

Martin Lee Toon, 24, of no fixed abode, admitted the thefts when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

The court heard he stole three CDs from B&M Bargains, on Stockwell Gate, on November 20, and was stopped outside by staff.

Yvonne Wragg, mitigating, said: “He has been homeless for a significant amount of time. Although he is homeless he does tend to live to his means.”

She said he had one previous conviction for theft from 2011.

Toon was given a six month conditional discharge. He was ordered to pay a £20 victim surcharge which will be deducted from his benefits.