Hucknall teen caught riding stolen motorbike in town

A Hucknall youth who was caught riding a stolen motorbike through the town has been fined.

Jason Gallimore, 19, of Laughton Crescent, admitted handling stolen goods, and driving without insurance or a licence, when he appeared before magistrates in Nottingham on January 10.

The court heard he was stopped on the stolen BMW bike on Annesley Road, Hucknall, on November 19.

The bike had been stolen from an address in Sherwood, Nottingham, on September 29.

He was fined £200 and ordered to pay £200 compensation, as well as costs of £85 and a £30 victim surcharge.