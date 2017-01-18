Hucknall thief stole make-up and fishing gear on shoplifting spree

A Hucknall thief with drug problems stole make-up and fishing gear in a shoplifting spree which landed him with a suspended sentence, a court ruled.

Wayne Lee, 47, of Chatsworth Drive, admitted the thefts when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court on January 9.

The court heard he stole £200 of skin care items, on December 15, £60 of face cream, on November 28, and £200 of cosmetics, on November 29, from Boots, Hucknall, as well as £200 of gift sets from Boots, Hucknall, on December 13.

He was banned from entering the Bulwell store by a criminal behaviour order, made in May last year.

He also stole meat worth £6 and £10 from the Co-op, Hucknall, on November 30 and December 18.

And on January 1, he stole £259 of fishing equipment from Boyes, Heanor.

He was sent to prison for 18 weeks because of his lengthy record but this was suspended for 12 months, on condition he has treatment for drug dependency.

He was ordered to pay £332 compensation.