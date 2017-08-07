Hundreds of new police officers to be recruited in Nottinghamshire

Nottinghamshire Police have announced ambitious plans to recruit 200 new police officers this year, following a two-year recruitment freeze.

Starting in September, the constabulary will be employing trainee constables throughout Nottinghamshire – bolstering police numbers from 1,800 in the county to 2,000.

New Nottingham Police recruits line up with the Chief Constable, Craig Guildford, right,and Nottinghamshire's Police and Crime Commissioner Paddy Tipping, left, and constables, Alastair Roper and Lisa Davies.

Nottinghamshire Police Crime Commissioner Paddy Tipping said: “I know that people want to see more police officers and PCSOs on their streets and in their neighbourhoods.

“They want to see a visible, easily accessible police presence in their communities.

“I can understand that, which is why I have been working hard with the force to secure enough sustainable funding for an increase in officer numbers”.

Mr Tipping also raised concerns about the level of police officers nationwide.

New Nottingham Police in first aid training.

“We are in the middle of national crisis with the lowest number of officers ever,” he said.

“We want to recruit more Police Constables.

“However, that will depend on November’s budget and the outcome of discussions on the Police Funding Formula on government funding, hich we are working on getting a better deal than we’ve had in the past.

“After a long recruitment freeze, today’s confirmation that we intend to fatten up the blue line is good news for both the community and the force.”

New Nottingham Police get training in restraint and arrest techniques.

Nottinghamshire Police are also encouraging more people from minority backgrounds to join the force.

Mr Tipping said: “We are out in the community talking to people in minority communities, we have been targeting specific places of worship, letting people know that whatever back ground they are from, they can succeed in Nottingham Police”.

The recruitment drive will launch on Friday, September 1.

Nottinghamshire Police Chief Constable Craig Guildford added:“I remain absolutely committed to raising the number of operational constables and I am confident that, through our work with the the crime commissioner, we now have the financial plans in place to achieve this.

“The force is giving the public the chance to make a difference to the communities it serves.

“We want to attract and retain talented people with a diverse range of skills, experience and from a range of backgrounds who are committed to making us better at both what we do and how we do it.

“It’s a great time to be joining Nottinghamshire Police”.

A total of 24 graduate Police Investigatory Officers (PIO) have also been recruited to investigate reports of cybercrime and to support public protection.