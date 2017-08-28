Hundreds of school children set to welcome Tour of Britain to Eastwood

More than 600 school children are set to welcome the Tour of Britain to Eastwood next month.

Hundred of pupils from Brook Hill Lees, Sprink Bank and other schools from the town are set to watch the race on September 6.

The students will gather along Mansfield Road from the Sun Inn and cheer the passing cyclists.

Riders will take in Brinsley, Eastwood, Hucknall and Gedling, the grounds of Newstead Abbey, Sherwood Forest and Clumber Park before heading to the north of the county and back down to Newark.

Deputy mayor Keith Longdon, who has organised the participation of different schools said: "It's a historical event. It won't happen again here in my lifetime and I think we should support these things. It will also bring footfall into Eastwood, which is fantastic for us."