Hundreds of vinyl lovers queue from 3.30am for first Record Store Day in Mansfield

Hundreds of vinyl lovers began queuing from 3.30am for a “manic” first Record Store Day in Mansfield.

Huge crowds descended on Vinyl Lounge, in Regent Street, on Saturday as the record store joined the international celebration of vinyl.

Mansfields first Record Store Day at Vinyl Lounge, pictured is owner Richard Vickerstaff

Owner Richard Vickerstaff said he sold almost all of his rare vinyl within hours of opening.

Richard said: “It was manic. We had massive queues.

“People were waiting from 3.30am – nearly five hours before we opened.

“There were customers from all over and we had sold 90 per cent of our Record Store Day stock within hours.

Bumper crowds attended Mansfield's Vinyl Lounge for Record Store Day 2017, the first one to be hosted in the town.

“It was a really great day, lots of fun for everyone involved.”

Record Store Day is an annual event inaugurated in 2007 and held on one Saturday every April to celebrate the culture of the independently owned record store.

The day brings together fans, artists, and thousands of independent record stores across the world.

Richard said he even planned to host his own day after the huge success.

Mansfields first Record Store Day at Vinyl Lounge, pictured is customer Maggie Wright with her purchases

He said: “I’m planning to get a lot of rare vinyl and imports and arrange another event in late summer.”

Richard opened Mansfield’s first independent record shop in 20 years with wife Jo.

To get in touch with Vinyl Lounge, call 01623 427291.