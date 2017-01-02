ICE WARNING: Met office warns of frost danger as temperatures plummet

Residents are being warned to take care as the region prepares to be hit by “hazardous” icy conditions tonight.

The “yellow” warning, issued by the Met Office for the East Midlands, warns residents that roads and pavements will become very slippery as temperatures fall below freezing this evening (Monday, January 2).

“Please be aware that untreated surfaces, such as pavements and some minor roads, are likely to turn very slippery later Monday night and on Tuesday morning. A few freezing fog patches are also possible,” the warning reads.

“A very cold night is in store, and as moister air comes in contact with cold surfaces later, the potential for a lot of frost to form, rendering some surfaces hazardous.”