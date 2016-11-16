Increased visitors mean jobs boost for Notts

More tourists have been flocking to Nottinghamshire to experience what the county has got to offer - giving a healthy boost to the economy and job prospects.

The STEAM Report 2015 showed the number of visitors to the county increased by 4.4 per cent to 34.26m in 2015 compared to 32.82m in 2014 whilst the value of tourism to the local economy increased by 4.5% to £1.680bn – up from £1.608bn in the previous year.

This has had a knock-on effect on employment, with the number of full-time equivalent (FTE) jobs supported by tourism increasing by 445 in 2015 to 21,781 – up 2.1 per cent from the previous year.

The number of day trippers saw the greatest increase in 2015, with 30.85m visitors to the city and county – an increase of five per cent on 2014 – spending £1.083bn – up 6.1 per cent on the previous year.

The value of overnight stays in Nottinghamshire also increased by 1.6 per cent in 2015 to £596m compared to £587m in 2014.

Brendan Moffett,chief executive of marketing Nottingham and Nottinghamshire, said: “Tourism is a key economic driver for the county, creating £1.68bn in income and supporting 21,781 jobs. The economic impact of tourism in Nottinghamshire has enjoyed positive increases year-on-year for the past five years, and tourism performance and the impact it has on the wider economy, is one of the key focuses for Marketing Nottingham and Nottinghamshire.”

For more information about Experience Nottinghamshire, visit the website www.experiencenottinghamshire.com