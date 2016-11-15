Inquest into death of Retford man on level crossing

An inquest into the death of a Retford man who was killed on a level crossing has been opened and adjourned.

Nottinghamshire senior coroner Mairin Casey adjourned the inquest of Brian William Needham until January 9, 2017.

The 72-year-old was hit by a train at the level crossing at Rushey Sidings, in Morton, on the outskirts of Retford, at 11.30am, on September 29.

Paramedics attended the incident along with police but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Miss Casey said the pathologist indicated that Mr Needham died from multiple injuries.