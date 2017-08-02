International arrest warrant sought for Notts trio who fled trial

Nottinghamshire Police have started the process of applying for an international arrest warrant for three people who fled their trial on modern slavery charges.

Bozena Parczewska, 47, and husband Dariusz Parczewski, 48, of Tiverton Close, Aspley, and their son Krystian Parczewski, 29, of Harwill Crescent, Aspley, failed to appear at Nottingham Crown Court in July and were tried in their absence.

Krystian Parczewski

Bozena Parczewska and Dariusz Parczewski were each charged with one count of forced labour and three counts of fraud. Dariusz Parczewski was found guilty on all counts and Bozena Parczewska was found to have carried out all of the acts but was said to be unfit to plead to the charges on the grounds of her mental health. Krystian Parczewski was found guilty of two counts of fraud.

Officers, who attended Nottingham Crown Court today to give an update on attempts to bring the family to justice, believe they are in Canada, despite their Polish passports being seized by police.

The process of applying for an international arrest warrant, which is completed in conjunction with the Crown Prosecution Service, can take several weeks to complete.

Mr and Mrs Parczewska couple lived in luxury while making their “slaves” live in caravans outside – as well as withholding part of the wages of one man made to work at Sports Direct in Shirebrook.

The couple took control of the men’s identity documents and bank details and used them to fraudulently claim benefits between 2010 and 2014.

The couple had lavish decor and top-of-the-range appliances in their home while seven men were forced to live in two “filthy” caravans.

Police found the pair targeted people with previous convictions or the homeless, due to their difficulty finding work – and then threatened to harm them if they did not do as they were told.