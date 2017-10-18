Is Storm Brian on its way to the East Midlands?

Just days after Ophelia hit, there's some more bad weather on its way to the East Midlands.

An area of low pressure is set to arrive this weekend, and though the Met Office hasn't officially named the weather system yet, if it is to be classed as a storm, it will be called Storm Brian.

Southern England and West Wales are likely to be the worst hit areas, but there is a possibility of heavy rain and strong winds for the East Midlands on Saturday.

A number of Met Office warnings are already in force across the country, with gusts of up to 70mph possible in some areas.