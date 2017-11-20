Jacksdale drink driver hit parked cars

A Jacksdale man was more than twice over the drink drive limit when he hit parked cars, a court heard.

Thomas Stevens’ BMW mini was found on Rutland Road, in Jacksdale, at 4am, on November 4.

A test revealed he had 73 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of alcohol, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

He was traced to his home address where he was found to be “clearly drunk”, said prosecutor Robert Carr.

Stevens, 20, of Westmorland Way, admitted drink driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Monday.

Mark Stocks, mitigating, described Stevens as “conscientious and hard working.”

He said: “He had been out drinking. He accepts consuming in the region of six pints of beer. He became embroiled in an argument with his girlfriend and decided to drive.”

Stevens was fined £325, and was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 victim surcharge. He was banned for 20 months.

He was offered a drink drive rehabilitation course which will reduce the length of the disqualification by 151 days if completed by December 2018.