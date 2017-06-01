Jacksdale man hooked on heroin after motorbike smash

A Jacksdale man who got hooked on heroin after injuring his legs in a motorbike accident was caught with the drug while driving, a court heard.

Carl Hill’s car was stopped and searched by police in Jacksdale, at 11pm on October 28, last year, when six wraps containing 0.98 grammes of diamorphine were found.

Hill, 33, of Main Road, admitted possessing the Class A drug when he appeared before magistrates in Mansfield, on Thursday.

The court heard the unemployed dad-of-two had no previous convictions.

Abbey Edwards, mitigating, said: “His use of heroin is a very recent thing. One and a half years ago his legs were badly injured after a motorbike accident.

“He found it hard to sleep. Unfortunately he tried heroin to mask the pain. Soon after trying the drug he was hooked.

“He tells me he uses a very small amount and he also uses methadone because he does want to get off the drug.”

Hill was fined £120 with a £30 victim surcharge, but no costs were ordered because of his means.