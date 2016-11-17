Jail for twice banned driver caught en route to buy pumpkins near Worksop

A twice banned driver who was stopped on his way to buy pumpkins with his children in a borrowed car was jailed, a judge ruled.

Michael David Pearson, 24, of Hobling Lane, Stickney, Lincolnshire, admitted driving while disqualified and without insurance at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Police stopped the grey Vauxhall Astra he was driving on Lamb Lane, in Oldcotes, on October 30, after the vehicle triggered an automatic number plate recognition device, said Ruth Snodin, prosecuting.

“He was travelling with two children and a woman,” she said. “He told police that they were on their way to buy pumpkins.”

The court heard he was banned for drink driving for 18 months in October 2015, and drink driving while disqualified in January 2016, where he received a 36 month ban.

James Whyley, mitigating, said Pearson was the sole carer for his elderly grandmother, who suffers from cancer, and had borrowed his grandfather’s car to visit his children who lived in the area.

“Foolishly he thought ‘I won’t get caught, but of course he did,” said Mr Whyley.

District Judge Andrew Meachin sentenced him to a total of 12 weeks in prison, and ordered him to pay a £115 victim surcharge.