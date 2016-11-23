Jail threat for Mansfield thug who punched the wrong man

A Mansfield man faced the prospect of jail after punching a reveller who he drunkenly thought barged into him by sliding down a bannister, a court heard.

Mark Bramwell, 32, of Stanley Road, admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm when he appeared before magistrates in Mansfield on Wednesday.

The attack happened in a Mansfield night club at around 1.30am, on October 8, and Bramwell’s victim was taken to hospital where he needed six stitches in his lip.

The court heard the victim could be permanently scarred as a result of the single blow.

Bramwell had one conviction for assault from 2014, said Mark Kennedy, prosecuting.

Chris Lacey, mitigating, said: “Mr Bramwell has no recollection of the assault through alcohol. He simply became angry and confused.

“He saw a person who he believed had collided with him after sliding down a bannister in a nightclub, but it wasn’t that person.”

He said Bramwell was shown a video of the attack at the police station and “he didn’t like what he saw with regard to his actions.”

“It is clearly damning evidence,” Mr Lacey said. “In this case it shows how much can be done with one blow. He didn’t go out to harm anybody. He was probably a bit of a ticking bomb on that night.”

Bramwell, a former care worker at King’s Mill Hospital, was now signed up with an agency.

On the night of the attack he had gone out to get drunk following his grandmother’s death, said Mr Lacey.

Magistrates ruled the offence crossed the custody threshold, but gave him a 16 week sentence taht was suspended for 12 months.

he must also carry out 200 hours of unpaid work and pay £250 compensation to his victim.