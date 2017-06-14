Jam event will be ‘bigger and better’

The annual Kimberley Jam is returning to town this weekend and organisers have promised an ‘even bigger and better event’ than ever before.

The music event sees local bands and singers perform in venues across Kimberley to raise money for charity.

Due to a lack of funding from local councils, the main stage in Toll Bar Square will not feature in this year’s event, but more and more venues have come on board to make it a bigger success than ever.

New venues include the Miners Return, Roots Emporium, the Co-op, Cocktail Lounge and the Cricketers Rest.

Organiser Ellis Tansley said: “We had the road closures funded for us last year by Broxtowe Borough Council, and unfortunately we don’t have that this year so we’re not using the Main Stage.”

The local music festival started back in 2014 with a few friends getting together and organising local musicians from all over Nottinghamshire, and some further afield, to play their music in the local pubs and open spaces within Kimberley.

The initial idea came from Ian, also known as ‘Jock’ Campbell, who had lived in Kimberley all his life, and dedicated his time to helping others and raising money.

But he died suddenly before he had chance to stage the event.

Three of his friends went ahead to take it on, and now put the event on in his honour every year, with the main stage being named the Ian Campbell stage.

Mr Tannesley said: “This really was Jock’s idea. He wanted to have a community based music event and raise some funds.

“The idea is to commemorate Jock – one of Kimberley’s local heroes, a councillor and a fundraiser.

The first year saw 70 artists perform over seven venues in town, since then it has grown and grown to well over 100 artists from all over the East Midlands.”

Mr Tannesley said: “This year will be exceptional. We just want to get everybody, and every venue in Kimberley to get involved and it’s great more landlords are coming on board.

“Although financially we could not put on the main stage at Tollbar Square due to the high costs of road closures, we have still continued to grow this event and hopefully with sponsorship and support of our councils will once again have an outdoor open space stage next year.”

Other venues included in this Saturday’s Jam event are the White Lion, The Stag, Lord Clyde, Sainsbury’s, Kimberley Cricket Club, The Gate Inn and the Nelson and Railway.

The event starts from 11am and runs through the day and evening.

Over the last four years it has raised £5,000 for a Kimberley charity, the Ryan Lee Trust.

Last year an estimated 2,000 people attended the event and it raised a record £2,000.

Mr Tannesley said this year he wanted to raise £3,000 to £3,500. He said: “We want to raise more this year.

“We have put on a lot more bucket collectors so hopefully we’ll achieve it.”