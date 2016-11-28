Jean Aram celebrates 100 remarkable years of public service

A respected teacher, church leader and community champion with links to Kimberley and Nuthall has celebrated her 100th birthday.

Jean Aram, of the Acer Court Care Home on Nottingham Road, Nuthall, reflected on a remarkable life and career of public service as she marked her special anniversary with a party organised by her family.

That life began on November 17, 1916 when she was born in Sherwood, the daughter of a master baker. She was the middle child of three girls, but her mother died when she was only five, leaving her and her sisters to be brought up by an aunt in New Basford. She attended Forest Fields School and then Nottingham Girls High School before finishing her education in Sheffield where she trained to be a teacher.

Jean’s first post in her teaching career was at Bulwell Hall Infant School, where her class contained more than 50 children. She bought her first car in 1938, only to sell it during the Second World War for just £20 because of petrol shortages.

Also during the war, in 1942, she married her husband Jack Aram, who she had met at college, and they initially lived in Forest Fields. They moved to Nuthall in 1953, living on Cedarland Crescent and later Coronation Road, and, in 1956, Jean started work at Kimberley Primary School. She taught the reception class there for 22 years and is fondly remembered by many of her pupils.

Jean and Jack were founder members of Nuthall Methodist Church, holding many meetings at their own home, including a Sunday School of 30 children which gathered in their lounge! Jean still worships every week at the church, where she has held many important positions.

Jean was a founder member too of Nuthall Community Group and, for 16 years, she hosted summer lunches for the housebound at her home. She has also been president of Nottingham Ladies Circle, Inner Wheel and Nottingham Methodist Ladies Luncheon Club. She was honoured by Nuthall Parish Council for her community service and, four years ago, attended the Woman Of The Year lunch in London to mark her commitment to enriching the lives of others. Indeed she was still working as a ‘reading friend’ at Larkfields Infant School until last year when she had to stop driving because of a fall.

Husband Jack died in 1993, a year after their golden wedding. But Jean remains devoted to her family of son Robert, daughter Janet, four grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Still lively, outgoing and caring, with a very active mind, she is full of praise for the excellent care afforded her by the staff at Acer Court.