Kids sport wigs for charity

Pupils and teachers at Hollywell Primary in Kimberley came to school in wigs to raise money for a children’s cancer charity.

The school, in Hardy Street, joined the national ‘Wig Wednesday’ campaign to support the CLIC Sargent charity.

They also had a cake stall and raised £240 altogether

Teaching assistant Wendy Turner Paxton said: “It was really nice to see such a response to Hollywell’s Wig Wednesday event.

“Our children always go that extra mile when raising for charity. We are all so proud of them.”