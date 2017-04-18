Knockout gift for club

Members of a Skegby boxing club are “extremely grateful” after receiving a knockout £1,000 donation.

Empire Boxing Club received the donation from Persimmon Homes Nottingham, as part of the builder’s Community Champions scheme.

The money will be used to replace and repair old equipment at the club, which reaches out to people from all backgrounds.

Since launching in 2011, the boxing club has grown in popularity and now attracts dozens of young people to the centre each week.

As well as helping young people in the probation service, the non-profit organisation also turns its hand to helping individuals with learning disabilities.

Francine Wheldon, from the club, said: “Our classes aim to empower the individuals that attend our classes with discipline and respect, as well as providing health and nutritional advice.

“We rely on fundraising in order to buy boxing equipment, maintain and replace worn and damaged equipment as well as ensuring we have a stock of gloves and ropes for the individuals from less privileged backgrounds.

“We have a large number of people through the door each week so we’re extremely grateful for the donation gifted to us by Persimmon Homes Nottingham.”

The group applied for funding via the Persimmon Community Champions initiative. It is a national programme where charities and groups can apply for funding up to the value of £1,000 to match money they have already raised themselves.

Neil Follows, managing director for Persimmon Homes Nottingham, said: “The boxing club has become an integral part of the community so we’re proud to be helping the club in any way we can.

“We like to support young people in the areas in which we build and we feel that Empire Boxing have the qualities to make a true community.”

Persimmon Homes Nottingham, which is based in Mansfield, officially launched in January.

It is building at sites throughout Nottinghamshire as well as locations in Ilkeston, Lincoln, Newark and Sherwood, and Sleaford in Lincolnshire.

For more information, visit www.persimmonhomes.com/charity.