Labour MP says Tory challenge for Mansfield will ‘remind people what they did to the area’

The Labour MP for Mansfield has welcomed Tory claims they will give the biggest fight for votes since the 80s – insisting it will “remind people what they did to the area”.

Tory MP Robert Jenrick MP, who represents Newark, said the Conservatives will be working harder to win Mansfield from Labour than they have for decades in the snap general election on June 8.

But Labour MP Sir Alan Meale, who has represented Mansfield since 1987, said he said he welcomed the Tory challenge – insisting Tory efforts will only help his campaign.

Sir Alan said: “If the Conservatives do work hard in Mansfield, it will remind people what they did to the area, closing down pits and textiles factories.

“The more the Conservatives come here and talk about how good they are, the more it will help my campaign. I welcome them.”

He added: “I am looking forward to the general election. It’s an opportunity for Labour to be given the chance to govern again.”

Yesterday, Mr Jenrick said: “Mansfield is a constituency the Tory Party will be working very hard to win.

“Many local people tell us Labour have taken the constituency for granted for too long and have done very little for people living in the area.

“We will be fighting harder for Mansfield this election than we have since the 80s.”