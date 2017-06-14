Local band will perform to 30,000 at Splendour Festival

A band from Eastwood has just won a prestigious music compettion that’s landed them a place at Splendour Festival performing alongside Kasabian and Busted in front of 30,000 people.

Brotherhood – aka Ant and Matt Green – have been making a living out of performing for 17 years, and now hope their latest booking is going catapult them into the big time.

The brothers, who live in Newthorpe, had just performed at Rock City nightclub in Nottingham with the five other finalists when they heard they had won.

Ant said: “It felt insane. I can’t put it inot words. It was brilliant.

“We’re so, so excited to be doing it. Totally buzzing.

“We’re both massive fans of Kasa bian and Busted and have seen them both live so to be performing with them on stage is going to be amazing.”

The pair entered Nottingham’s ‘Future Sound of Music’ competition, which attracted 70 entries.

Listening to tapes, a panel of industry experts whittled the number down to 14, and the semi final was a public vote.

The top six acts were then invited to play in a live gig at Rock City, where the winner was determined by onlooking judges and a metre reading from the audience readtion.

“We all came back on stage and they read the result in reverse order.

“We had a big fan base in the crowd as well and they were as ecstatic as we were. There was just an erruption when they called our name.”

Ant, 45, started to sing in bands in his 20s when bhis younger brother was still at school.

But it was only when the brothers formed a band together that they managed to make a full time living out of it.

“We both loved music and when Matt finbished school we thought if it was just the two of us we could make a living out of it becasue it’s less people to pay at the end of a gig.

“Within six months we had enough work and quit our day jobs.”

The brothers do about 180 gigs a year performing in pubs, nightclub, holiday parks, and private functions such as weddings and Christmas parties.

They have even lived and worked in Ibiza for five years.

“We were offered to do one seasonin the pre-party bars and it turned out to be five seasons.”

They have written and released one album called Occupational Hazzard, which is possibly now being re-released off the back of the band’s recent success.

“We mainly do pop rock covers ings like the Killers, Snow Patrol and Ed Sheeran, but it wasour original material that was judged for the competition which is great.

“We’ve now had several offers to re-release it nationwide and we’re in talks with three or four companies but we’ve been advised to wait until we’ve done Splendour becasue there might be more offers on the table due to who we’ll meet there and so on.”

the brothers are hoping Splendour Festival will be the platform they need to raise their profile.

“Out average audience is 200 or 300 a night and this is 3,000 so it’s massive for us.

“We’ve already had our profile raised just from winning as well cbecasue we’ve featured on BBC Introducing and Radio Nottingahm.

“IUt’s given us recognition for our original material which is great.

“We’re fully booked for this year now and we’re having to actually turn work away.

“It’s taken us another step up the ladder inot a different category.”

Any said he would now love to be offered to support an act in a UK arena tour.

Ant and Matt were born adn raised in Heanor, and moved to Newthorpe together in 2004.

Splendour Festival takes place at Wollaton park on July 22.

Brotherhood will open the festival with the first performacne for a 30 minute set at 12.30pm.

Visit brotherhood.uk.com.

Billy Ocean and The Buzzcocks will also perform.

Live pictures by Paul Dixon.