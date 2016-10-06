8 things we’re looking forward to about autumn

editorial image
0
Have your say

There’s a definite nip in the air, the heavy coats are coming out, and staying at home suddenly seems like a more attractive option than a night on the tiles.

Yes, summer is a distant memory - but before you fall asleep under a SAD lamp and start to dream of jetting off to sunnier climes, read our eight reasons why autumn is, in fact, the most awesome season of all.

Back to the top of the page