Alfreton man charged with rape

An Alfreton man has been charged with rape, a court has heard.

Andrew Heath, 41, of Newlands Road, Riddings, denied two counts of rape when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Thursday.

He was bailed until December 8, to appear Nottingham Crown Court, on condition he doesn’t contact his alleged victim.

