Anniversary coffee for funeral firm

Gillotts Funeral Directors of Kimberley are celebrating their first anniversary, pictured are staff and visitors

Visitors got a glimpse behind the scenes of a Kimberley funeral home when it hosted a coffee morning to mark its first anniversary of providing a service in the town.

Around 50 people popped into Gillotts’ Funeral Directors, in Main Street, last Saturday morning for the event.

The coffee morning was organised to mark a year since the office opened its doors on the ground floor of the former United Methodist Church following a £100,000 renovation.

The event coincided with an open day at the Chapel on the Hill, where staff also had a stand.

Partner Joanne Hutsby said: “Our coffee morning went extremely well.

“We talked to a lot of people about our profession and showed them around the chapels of rest.”

