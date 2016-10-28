Appeal for information as disabled dog is left tied to lamp-post

Dismayed RSPCA inspectors have launched an appeal after a disabled dog was dumped in Eastwood and left tied to a lamp-post.

The friendly Staffordshire bull-terrier cross is only five months old and has a deformed paw with missing toes.

She was found tied to a lamp-post at the junction of Victoria Street and Princes Street on Wednesday (October 26) by a woman, who immediately called the RSPCA.

Now the animal welfare charity has started an investigation and issued an appeal for information to find out where the dog might have come from.

RSPCA inspector Dave McAdam said: “This poor pooch must have been very confused and frightened to have been abandoned at a busy junction, tied to a lamp-post.

“After the woman spotted her, she became suspicious when no-one came to collect the dog. Despite asking around in local shops, she could not find her owner, so she got in touch with us.

“We took the dog into our care to make sure she received the help she needed, and we also left a note at the scene in case any owner did return for her.

“She is only five months old, but has a deformed front left paw with missing toes, so she should be easily identifiable.

“I would like to hear from anyone who recognises her or who might know how she came to be abandoned. They can contact us by calling the RSPCA inspectorate’s appeal line on 0300 123 8018.”

The dog, who has been re-named Chelsea, is in good condition and is very friendly and affectionate so, if no-one comes forward to claim her, the charity is confident it will be able to find her a new, loving home in no time at all.

Chelsea is currently being cared for by staff and volunteers at the RSPCA’s Chesterfield and north Derbyshire branch.

Every year, the RSPCA is called out to rescue hundreds of animals across England and Wales after they have been abandoned by their owners and, in many cases, left for dead. In 2015 alone, the charity collected 1,341 abandoned dogs.

Volunteers who might be interested in helping inspectors rescue abandoned animals, such as Chelsea, and helping the RSPCA hospitals treat them can visit www.rspca.org.uk/abandonment

For more information on rehoming Chelsea, or to support the work of the RSPCA’s various branches, ring 01246 273358. The charity relies on donations to continue. To assist, text HELP to 78866 to give £3 for the cost of a standard network-rate message.