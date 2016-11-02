Appeal to parents to help stop ‘brain dead behaviour’

A councillor has made a desperate appeal to parents to help stamp out vandalism at Kimberley’s play parks.

Councillor Trevor Rood, of Kimberley Town Council, is asking parents to find out where their children are at night in order to help establish who is responsible for the repeated damage to play equipment.

Following the latest incident, where a climbing wall was snapped in half, Coun Rood warned that if the problem is not resolved soon the parks will have to close.

He said: “I want parents to ask their children where they’re going if they are out late at night and find out what they are up to, because the costs to replace this equipment are coming directly out of the parents’ pockets.

“It’s costing a hell of a lot of money to put it right because of this brain-dead behaviour.

“There is no money in the pot to put up with this anymore and if they keep causing more and more trouble, the only way to solve this will be to close the parks.”

In the latest incident at the Stag ground, £800 of damage was caused when the 8ft climbing wall was snapped in two.

The park had to be closed for a week while it was made safe, and the equipment has not been replaced because the council cannot afford it.

During the same week, a fire was started at the bottom of the slide and another one inside a loudspeaker.

In 2012 £50,000 was spent on new equipment at Knowle Park, with schoolchildren spending months helping with the designs and choosing the equipment.

Two years later, £200,000 was spent on the equipment at the Stag Play Park.

However, there has been a string of incidents since, and the town council, which is responsible for the maintenance costs, says it can no longer afford to keep replacing things.

Three years ago, a basket swing at Knowle Park was savaged by a dog who had been trained to hang off it with its mouth.

Coun Rood, chairman of the council’s recreation & parish hall committee, said: “There’s one piece of equipment that spins around and a man trained his Staffordshire bull terrier to bite it and spin on it to make its jaw stronger.

“There was actually bite marks on the equipment. It’s terrible.”

The swing had to be removed as the council could not afford the £1,600 cost to replace it.

Last year, youths use bolt cutters to cut down a swing at Knowle Park, forcing the council to pay out to have it replaced.

And earlier this year, a £1,000 scramble net was set on fire at Stag Play Park, and had to be removed.

Small fires have been repeatedly lit at both sites, many of which have damaged the rubber safety flooring, which costs thousands of pounds to replace.

Coun Rood said: “There’s been fires set here there and everywhere.

“When the swing was cut down, they obviously took some heavy-duty bolt croppers with them to the park so they must have gone down there with the intention of doing it. It wasn’t just someone with a pair of pliers in their pocket.”

Coun Rood said the budget for the park equipment is ‘drying up’.

He said: “We allocate money to parks each year and its drying up.

“We are having to replace some of it, but some bits are just too expensive, so we will just have to take it down and leave it down for now.

“Some of it runs into thousands of pounds and we just don’t have that kind of money.”

Police now have a dispersal order in place at the parks, which means they can legally move big groups on and tell them to leave the area on certain days of the week.

Coun Rood said: “We’ve been getting groups of 20 or 30 youngsters up there showing off.

“Of those 30 people, there’s probably only two or three causing trouble, but it’s catching them.

The council has even looked into installing CCTV, but are restricted due to the legalities of filming children.

Coun Rood said: “Parents need to also ask if they know who is causing this damage. They can report people anonymously if necessary. Anything to help catch these idiots.”