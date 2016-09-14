Tech giant Apple has sought to reassure users that the latest operating system update is safe after some iPhone owners reported it had rendered their handsets useless.

iOS 10 was released yesterday and users quickly began reporting problems with their devices being ‘bricked’ by the new software’s rollout

Social media was filled with complaints from iPhone and iPad owners saying that their devices had frozen after trying to download the over-the-air update.

Apple responded quickly to say that the problem had been identified and resolved within hours of the launch.

It advised anyone experiencing problems to connect their device to iTunes to complete the installation of the new software. However, some users have still been reporting problems, including iTunes not recognising their devices.

Apple told Buzzfeed’s John Paczkowski: “We experienced a brief issue with the software update process, affecting a small number of users during the first hour of availability.

“The problem was quickly resolved and we apologise to those customers.

“Anyone who was affected should connect to iTunes to complete the update or contact AppleCare for help.”

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Apple assures users iOS 10 update is safe after iPhone ‘bricking’ issues Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...