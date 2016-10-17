Arrest made after late night Hucknall smash

One person has been arrested and released on bail after a late night crash which took place in Hucknall over the weekend.

The incident, which happened at 1am on Saturday October 15, took place on Annesley Road and involved a white Citroen C2.

Nottinghamshire Police said they were not able to give any more details out at this time.

