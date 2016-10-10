Balaclava wearing robbers target two Notts shops

Two convenience stores were robbed by armed masked men within in minutes of each other.

Three men wearing balaclavas entered the Co-op store in Maws Lane, Kimberley, at 9.31pm yesterday Sunday, October 9.

Two of them jumped over the counter and used a metal bar to force open the till before taking a small amount of cash and fleeing on foot.

A spokesman for Nottinghamshire Police said: “Three members of staff were in the store at the time but were not injured. The suspects were described as white and were wearing black clothing.”

The incident came after cigarettes were stolen from the same store during a break-in between 10pm on Saturday (October 8) and 6am yesterday. The burglary is not believed to be linked to the robbery.

However, officers are investigating a possible link between the robbery and another robbery at a convenience store in Arnold Road, Old Basford, at 9.44pm also on October 9.

Three men wearing balaclavas entered the shop, each with a metal bar. One jumped over the counter and forced the till with a metal bar and took cash before driving off in a black car.

The two members of staff were not injured.

Officers are looking at CCTV of the robberies and enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the incidents or has any information is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101.