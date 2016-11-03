Ban for drink drive disabled man on mission to help son

A disabled man was caught drink driving while travelling to help his son who as in trouble, a court has heard.

Karl Lilley, 56, of Laycock Avenue, Gringley on the Hill, admitted driving while over the limit when he appeared before magistrates in Mansfield.

Police stopped him on Bawtry Road, near Harworth, at 10.30pm, on October 14, after his Vauxhall Vectra was involved in a minor collision.

A breath test revealed he had 83 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

“He had been drinking in a local pub with a friend and told officers he had been temporarily blinded by oncoming headlights,” said Ruth Snodin.

Lilley, who was unrepresented, told magistrates: “I have let everybody down - my family and myself. I am really sorry.”

Lilley, who receives ESA and disability living allowance, said he had been travelling to the village where his son had been involved in a “skirmish.”

The court heard he used his car to help his elderly parents.

He was fined £110 and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and court costs of £40.

He was banned from driving for 18 months.