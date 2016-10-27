Ban for Mansfield woman three times over the limit

A Mansfield woman in line for promotion may lose her job after she was caught more than three times over the legal limit, a court has heard.

Laura Bramley-Smith, 21, of Allcroft Street, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted drink driving when she appeared before magistrates in Mansfield on Thursday.

The court heard her Seat Ibiza collided with a parked car on Beck Crescent, at around 2.30am on Saturday, October 8.

A breath test revealed she had 120 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 milliltres of breath, when the legal limit is is 35 microgrammes.

Melanie Hoffman, mitigating, said Bramley-Smith had argued with her boyfriend on the night, and she made the “foolish decision to drive.”

She said Bramley-Smith was upset because her brother had recently died and her grandmother was very ill.

She said the inevitable disqualification would have “serious implications” for her work in a van hire company, where her bosses described her as “management material.”

Magistrates imposed a 12 month community order with 180 hours of unpaid work.

She was banned for 30 months and ordered to pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.