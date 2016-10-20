Boozer (61) crashed Jag into parked cars in Worksop

A 61-year-old man crashed his Jaguar into two parked cars when he was more than twice over the drink drive limit in Worksop, a court has heard.

Wojciech Michal Cichosz, of Sandhill Street, Worksop, admitted driving with excess alcohol when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Police were called to Kilton Road at 9pm on October 1, after the sound of the impact alerted residents.

A breath test revealed he had 74 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 milliltres of breath when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

The court heard he was convicted of drink driving in 2010 and received a 30 month ban.

Cheryl Nisbet, of the probation service, said Cichosz told her he walked to the pub and drank whisky but later decided to drive.

“He can’t give any explanation but lost control of the car,” she said.

“He is very aware the potential consequences could have been a lot more serious.”

She said he had been sober since the beginning of the year, but he denied having a problem with alcohol.

He said he was being treated for depression and was not working at the moment, but his medication ran out three months ago.

District Judge Andrew Meachin told Cichosz: “Alcohol is clearly a feature in your life and is feature of this and the previous offence in 2010.

“My view is you took a reckless disregard for the safety of others.

“You got in a car knowing full well you were drunk.”

Cichosz was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months, with ten rehabilitation activity requirement days and a 12 week curfew, which will be electronically monitored, between 9pm and 7am.

He was banned for 36 months and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £115 victim surcharge.