Boozer battled with mate in Annesley street

An Annesley man who drank two bottles of red wine and fought with his friend in the street, told a court he has stopped boozing.

David Morley, 56, of Byron Road, admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Police were called to an altercation in Byron Road at 8.30pm on October 2, involving Morley, his daughter and another man.

Both men were detained, said David Morley, prosecuting, but Morley reached past officers and hit his friend a “glancing blow” while swearing loudly.

The court heard he was visiting his daughter and had drunk two bottles of red wine before falling over in the street and injuring his face.

Morley, who was unrepresented, said: “I have apologised to him and he has accepted my apologies. We are now on friendly terms again.

“I drank too much and can’t remember most of it. I have stopped drinking.”

He was given a 12 month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £20 surcharge.