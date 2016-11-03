Boozer crashed into cars in Mansfield after one can of super-strength lager

A man who downed one can of super-strength lager was over the limit when he crashed into two cars in Mansfield, a court has heard.

Adrian Jarosz, 25, of Wallace Street, Mansfield, admitted driving with excess alcohol when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

His Honda Accord crashed into two other cars on Ratcliffe Gate, on October 12, said Neil Hollett, prosecuting.

“He collided with one car at the traffic lights and collided with a parked car while trying to correct.”

A breath test revealed he had 51 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Jarosz told police he had taken a corner too fast while conditions were wet. He had consumed one can of nine per cent strength Polish lager, said Mr Hollett.

Sarah Sanderson, mitigating, said the inevitable ban would make it difficult for him to travel to work in Ollerton.

He was banned from driving for 14 months, fined £285 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.