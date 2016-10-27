Boozer kicked Sutton pub doors and breached order for eighth time

A boozy woman who kicked pub doors in Sutton at night ignored a ban on her publicly drinking and being drunk in the town for the eighth time, a court heard.

Tracey Partington, 34, was jailed in December last year for breaching the order, originally made in June 2015, which prevents her from drinking in the town’s pubs.

Partington, of Wellington Road, Mablethorpe, admitted the latest offence at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Thursday.

The landlord of the Devonshire Arms, on High Pavement, recognised Partington, said Lee Shepherd, prosecuting, and saw her kick another pub’s doors, at 1am on September 25.

She had been out drinking with a friend in Hucknall, the court heard.

Sara Alderton, of the probation service, said Partington had moved to Mablethorpe earlier in the month for a fresh start after “long-standing problems in the Ashfield area.”

Because it was the eighth breach magistrates sentenced her to prison for 16 weeks, suspended for 12 months.

A victim surcharge of £115 and costs of £85 were added to the £1,690 she already owes to court.