Boozer punched man in Sutton pub row

A Sutton boozer punched a man in the face during a row in a pub garden, a court has heard.

Max Tyler Jay Hallam, 24, of Mapplewells Road, admitted assault when he appeared at Mansfield court on Thursday.

The court heard he intervened in a drunken argument between his friends and another man at the White Swan pub, on Devonshire Square, on July 1, where he gave the man a black eye.

James Whyley, mitigating, said: “He was concerned about what was going to happen, but there was no need for him to get involved.”

He said Hallam had received bad news about a family member three days before the incident.

The court heard he had previous convictions for assault and criminal damage.

District Judge Andrew Meachin told him: “You have a poor record and you don’t do yourself any favours. Because of alcohol you got yourself in something you shouldn’t have.”

Hallam was given a 12 month community order with 60 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £75 compensation and £85 costs.