Boozy mum crashed during drive to ex in Mansfield

A boozy mum-of-two was driving to her ex-partner’s house in the early hours of the morning when she crashed in Mansfield, a court has heard.

Briony Cann, 23, of Burns Street, Mansfield, admitted driving with excess alcohol when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Police were called to Ladybrook Lane at around 3am, on October 2, where police found Cann crying in her Ford Focus having hit a parked car.

“She told police officers ‘I am over the limit. I have been drinking vodka. I have been stupid,’” said Robert Carr, prosecuting.

Witnesses said she had been seen driving without lights. A breath test revealed she had 84 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 milliltres of breath when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Rebecca Williams, mitigating, said: “She is extremely remorseful about what happened that night.”

She said Cann had two young children, but had recently split up with her partner and was struggling financially.

“She believes that what she had been doing was going to his address,” said Miss Williams.

“The last text she sent was to her ex partner.”

District Judge Andrew Meachin fined her £300 and ordered her to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85.

She was banned for 20 months.