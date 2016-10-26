Boozy mum-of-two hurled glass at Mansfield bar maid

A mum-of-two who cut open a barmaid’s ear by throwing a glass in a Mansfield pub was drinking one litre of vodka a day at the time, a court has heard.

Michelle Place, 31, of Harold Street, Grimsby, admitted assault when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

The court heard the attack happened at the Wheatsheaf, on Stockwell Gate, at 8.15pm on July 23, after Place and a friend started being abusive to the bar staff and were asked to leave.

“The barmaid felt a blow to right hand side of her head,” said David Myles, prosecuting. “It caused a minor laceration to her right ear which had to be glued shut.”

He said that Place told police she had been drinking heavily: “She remembers going into the Wheafsheaf pub and dancing with someone but nothing else.”

Treve Lander, mitigating, said Place, who had no previous convictions, accepted her responsibility and that she had developed a serious drink problem.

She had recently moved to Grimsby with his mother and one of her children for a “fresh start” away from bad influences in the Mansfield area.

Magistrate Dennis Banner described the attack as an “extremely dangerous and serious incident”.

He said: “I don’t think I can explain to you how close you came to going to custody. We have come back from that because you are trying to get your life sorted out.”

She was given an 18 week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with a nine month alcohol treatment programme and ten days of a rehabilitation activity.

She was ordered to pay £500 compensation to the barmaid and court costs of £85, which will be deducted from her benefits.