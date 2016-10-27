Boozy Tuxford woman smashed into parked car and hid from owner

A Tuxford woman who hit a parked car after downing two bottles of wine and hid when the owner knocked on her front door has been banned for five years, a court ruled.

Sara Wright, 59, of Eldon Street, admitted failing to provide a specimen for analysis when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

The collision happened on Eldon Street, on September 10, and the owner called at her address after witnesses directed him, David Myles, prosecuting, said.

But Wright turned out the lights so it looked as if no one was home, the court heard.

“She had to be helped to her feet and walked to the police car, such was the level of her intoxication,” Mr Myles said.

A test at the scene showed she had 120 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes, but she failed to provide a sample for the formal breathalyser test at Newark Police Station.

Debra Bell, mitigating, said Wright consumed two bottles of wine in “a relatively short period of time” after receiving some “difficult news”.

“She says she has had a difficulty with drink in the past.”

The court heard Wright had two convictions for driving with excess alcohol in 2003 and 2007, and entered rehab after the second conviction.

Miss Bell said: “All she remembers is drinking some wine and waking up in the police station.”

Wright was given an 18 week prison sentence, suspended for two years and was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £115 and £85 court costs.

She was banned from driving for five years.