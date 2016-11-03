Bouncers caught Mansfield grandad with cocaine in club toilet

A Mansfield grandfather was embarrassed to be caught with cocaine in a nightclub toilet moments after buying the drug, a court has heard.

Melvyn Parker, 49, of Mayfair Avenue, admitted possession of the Class A drug when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Thursday.

The court heard he was caught by door staff with £40 of the drug, for personal use, on October 16.

Tim Haines, mitigating, said: “He has grown-up children and grandchildren. He finds himself embarrassed to be here. He was under the influence of alcohol at the time.

“He made the foolish decision to buy cocaine under the watchful eye of door staff.”

The court heard he had a previous conviction for possession of a Class A drug in 2013.

Magistrate John Perry told Parker: “You are maybe getting a bit old for this. Maybe this will be the last time. It would be nice to think so. The big 50 is coming up.”

Parker was fined £350 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £35 and costs of £85.